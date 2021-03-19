https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/544005-new-study-has-found-the-happiest-country-in-the-world

As the coronavirus has shaken up the lives of virtually everyone across the globe over the last year, an annual report is revealing which countries are the happiest in the world.

The World Happiness Report 2021 crowned Finland the happiest nation for a fourth year in a row out of 149 countries, followed by Denmark and Switzerland.

Iceland and the Netherlands rounded out the top five, while the United States moved down from the 18th spot to 19th.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom moved up from the 18th position to 17th, while Australia moved from 12th place 11th. Afghanistan ranked at the bottom of the list, with Zimbabwe coming in at number 148 and Rwanda at 147.

This year’s annual report conducted by the U.N. Sustainable Development Solutions Network was collated somewhat differently due to the coronavirus pandemic. Researchers were unable to complete face-to-face interviews in a number of countries and decided to focus the report on the relationship between wellbeing and COVID-19.

Reports in the past were primarily based on levels of GDP, life expectancy, generosity, social support, freedom and other factors.

“This whole report focuses on the effects of COVID-19 and how people all over the world have fared,” the team behind the report said.

“Our aim was two-fold, first to focus on the effects of COVID-19 on the structure and quality of people’s lives, and second to describe and evaluate how governments all over the world have dealt with the pandemic.”

While there have been some changes in this year’s list, the rankings were similar despite the unprecedented and challenging year.

“Surprisingly there was not, on average, a decline in well-being when measured by people’s own evaluation of their lives,” John Helliwell, professor at the University of British Columbia who contributed to the report, said in a statement.

“One possible explanation is that people see COVID-19 as a common, outside threat affecting everybody and that this has generated a greater sense of solidarity and fellow-feeling,” he said.

World’s happiest countries 2021

Finland Denmark Switzerland Iceland Netherlands Norway Sweden Luxemborg New Zealand Austria Australia Isreal Germany Canada Ireland Costa Rica United Kingdom Czech republic United States Belgium

