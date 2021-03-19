https://www.theepochtimes.com/nj-teacher-blamed-for-trump-yearbook-censorship-paid-325000-by-district_3741001.html

A school district from New Jersey has paid $325,000 to a local teacher who said she was ordered to digitally erase a pro-Donald Trump logo from a student’s T-Shirt in a yearbook picture.

The settlement was approved on Thursday by the Wall Township school board, according to NJ Advance Media.

The teacher, Susan Parsons, retired from the school district after she said she was scapegoated and threatened over the problem, which sparked national attention in 2017.

The outlet reported that the payment will be made by the insurance carrier of the district. She sued the school system in 2019.

The district didn’t acknowledge liability or wrongdoing.

Parsons said that in 2017, a secretary who acted on behalf of the principal instructed her to remove the “Trump Make America Great Again” logo from the student’s shirt and make it appear as if he was wearing a plain navy colored T-shirt.

Parsons will receive about $204,000 and the remainder of the settlement will cover attorney fees, according to the agreement.

Another yearbook with the unaltered photo of the student wearing the Trump T-shirt was reissued.

Bowen Xiao and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

