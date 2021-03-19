http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/lJPAGyFBXtk/

There will be no Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2021. Organizers announced Friday the anticipated return of the mass event this year “has been cancelled,” after it was initially postponed to October due to coronavirus concerns.

According to a report published by Variety, once the move is officially confirmed it would be the fourth time the dates have been shuffled since the coronavirus pandemic began just over 12 months ago.

Coachella 2020 was initially set to be held on two separate weekends in mid-April, before it was pushed back to October, then for a third time to April 2021, as Breitbart News reported.

Coachella Festival Postponed Due to Coronavirus https://t.co/ZEwSPdQcTo — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 11, 2020

It was then rescheduled for October 2021, but the dates were not officially confirmed by promoters and there have been no dates posted on the official website for several months.

Sources speaking to Variety said the reason for the latest postponement is “ongoing uncertainty” over the coronavirus pandemic.

Representatives for Goldenvoice, the event’s promoter, and AEG Presents, its parent company, did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment.

It is expected the Stagecoach Country Music Festival, which takes place the weekend after Coachella, will now also be canned for this year.

Travis Scott, Calvin Harris and Frank Ocean were set to headline Coachella. The Stagecoach lineup included Lil Nas X, Carrie Underwood and Billy Ray Cyrus. Both festivals are held in Indio.

Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: Follow @SunSimonKent or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

