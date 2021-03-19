https://hannity.com/media-room/no-problem-fancy-nancy-pelosi-says-biden-admin-has-border-crisis-totally-under-control/
FANCY NANCY in FEB: ‘Everything is Fine Here, Come to Chinatown, All is Well!’
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.17.20
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi continued to attack President Trump’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic this week; ignoring her previous comments from just weeks ago when she declared “all is well!”
“Everything is fine,” she said. “All is well.” “Come to Chinatown… We just want everybody not to be afraid to come to Chinatown.”
Nancy Pelosi went to Chinatown on February 24 and urged Americans to shop and eat there.
“Everything is fine,” she said. “All is well.”
“Come to Chinatown… We just want everybody not to be afraid to come to Chinatown.” pic.twitter.com/SI9EELciYx
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) April 16, 2020
Pelosi was left speechless Friday when asked why her party is opposing emergency relief for small businesses; launching an incoherent rant about Sen. Mitch McConnell and local hospitals.
“Can you explain to those small businesses? They now feel that they’re in limbo and don’t understand why you’d be refusing this money now?” asked a reporter from C-SPAN.
“Well…. the… um… It’s clear, to my understanding…. When we talk to McConnell, he says we should do some of that, but he says let’s see how the money out there is working for local hospitals before we do more… but let’s not see how things are working… with small businesses,” responded Pelosi.
Nancy Pelosi struggles, near speechless when asked to “explain to those small businesses” why she is blocking more funding for the #PaycheckProtectionProgram pic.twitter.com/akrAbf43PT
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 16, 2020
Listen to Pelosi’s comments above.
FANCY NANCY: GOP ‘Dr. Seuss Approach Didn’t Work’, So They’re ‘Changing the Subject’ to the Border
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.12.21
Speaker Nancy Pelosi dismissed the concerns of millions of Americans Thursday when discussing the crisis at the southern border; saying Republicans were “changing the subject” from Dr. Seuss.
“I guess their Dr. Seuss approach didn’t work for them. Now they have to change the subject,” Pelosi said to reporters Thursday
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy disagrees.
“Health and Human Services reported they are taking in 321 children a day, up from the weekly average of 203 just a few weeks ago,” McCarthy said.
He added: “On Monday I’m going to the border. I’m taking 12 members with me … working on trying to find a solution. But we know the solution is quite easy, because most of this is all caused by Biden’s actions just in a short timeframe.”
“The frustration of taking away the minority’s right for a motion to recommit. It’s been more than 100 years. The idea that now we sit where members, do they even come up and show for work because of proxies,” McCarthy continued. “Committee staff and committee work isn’t even produced. A schedule that’s never kept to, that she could — that you think you’re gonna have a district work period and the next day they say no, we’re taking that back.”
Read the full report at Fox News.