Joe Biden delivered remarks Thursday at the White House and he mistakenly referred to his vice-president as “President Harris”. It’s a mistake that could easily be described as an oops moment except for the fact that he keeps doing it. Who is in charge here, anyway?

Biden was describing a visit he and Kamala had at a vaccination center. You can tell that as soon as he said it, he realized his mistake. However, he was unable to gracefully correct the slip so he just carried on. The expression on his face as he tries not to react is telling.

“Now, when President Harris and I took a virtual tour of a vaccination center in Arizona not long ago, one of the nurses on that tour injecting people and giving vaccinations said that each shot was like administering a dose of hope,” Biden said during an announcement at the White House.

I almost feel sorry for the old guy. Almost. This is becoming a frequent mistake with him. For example, when he took the COVID vaccination on camera to encourage others to do so, he mentioned that “President-elect Harris” received her vaccination the same day, for the same reason. Biden’s people like to blame the fact that Biden has a stutter and this is why he misspeaks. That’s malarkey. He misspeaks because he is confused. He’s lost a step in mental cognizance and he even makes mistakes when he’s using a teleprompter. He rarely is given the chance by his handlers to speak off the cuff. I’m not trying to be mean, this is just obvious to anyone paying attention. Go back and listen to Joe Biden speak, even during his time in the Obama administration, and you will hear the difference.

Joe Biden is known for his verbal gaffes. His problem has gone beyond innocent gaffes, though. The White House transcript of his remarks shows a correction.

The White House’s transcript of the speech has added the word Vice in brackets for clarity, and reads: “Now, when [Vice] President Harris and I took a virtual tour of a vaccination center in Arizona not long ago, one of the nurses on that — on that tour, injecting people, giving vaccinations, said that each shot was like administering a dose of hope. ‘A dose of hope.’ That’s how she phrased it.”

Normally, this kind of gaffe could be shrugged off as no big deal. The problem for Biden is that many of us already think he isn’t really the person in charge of his own administration. We think it is Kamala and Jill running the show, along with various Biden appointees. He is 78 years old and everyone is very protective of him which doesn’t send a signal of confidence. They kept him in his basement during the campaign and now he is only allowed out of the White House if Kamala or Jill accompany him.

Biden is trying to highlight the accomplishments of his administration. He touts the numbers of vaccinations administered across the country and he has the passage of the $1.9T monstrosity that is mislabeled as a COVID relief bill. He and Kamala are traveling to Atlanta today for a victory lap.

Recently, Biden forgot the name of the Secretary of Defense. He called him “the guy who runs that outfit over there”, the Pentagon. Yikes.

“It’s my great honor to serve as your commander-in-chief,” Biden said. “I look forward to hearing your active duty and recommendations of how we will work together to keep the American people safe, meet every challenge in the 21st century. I want to thank you both.” “And I want to thank the Sec, the former general, I keep calling him general, my my uh, the guy who runs that outfit over there,” he continued. “I want to make sure we thank the secretary for all he’s done to try to implement what we’ve just talked about and for recommending these two women for promotion. Thank you all. May God bless you all and may God protect our troops.”

Biden’s ego is at fault. He insisted on running for president at his advanced age. He thought he was the only person who could right the wrongs of the bad Orange Man. Now it just looks cruel that those around him didn’t care enough to dissuade him of a vanity run for the most powerful position in the world. Clearly, Kamala was chosen so that she will be in place to either take over for Biden if he can’t finish out his term or to be his successor in 2024. The Democrats would be able to be the party to elect not only the first woman president but the first black woman president if she is successful.

I’ll end with this I saw on my Twitter timeline this morning:

Joe Biden just fell 3 times in a row trying to go up the stairs to Air Force One pic.twitter.com/gTUTckUH32 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 19, 2021

