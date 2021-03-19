https://hannity.com/media-room/pelosi-dreamers-and-migrant-children-the-true-and-legitimate-heirs-of-our-founders/

CRENSHAW: Biden Administration ‘Lying’ About Situation on the Southern Border

posted by Hannity Staff – 2 days ago

Congressman Dan Crenshaw blasted the Biden administration Wednesday after the Secretary of Homeland Security bizarrely claimed the US-Mexico border is “secure.”

“They’re lying,” Crenshaw said of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’s false assertion that the southern border was secure. “We have an unprecedented crisis. Look, in the past month, we’re looking at about 100,000 people crossing per month.”

.@BillHemmer: “The head of DHS, just yesterday, said the border is secure.” @DanCrenshawTX: “Well, they’re lying, and we have an unprecedented crisis.” Read more: https://t.co/O9Ws8k4hqI pic.twitter.com/7X95sasmSD — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 17, 2021

“We are keeping our borders secure, enforcing our laws, and staying true to our values and principles,” the DHS boss said earlier this week.

Watch Crenshaw’s comments above.