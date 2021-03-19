https://hannity.com/media-room/pelosi-dreamers-and-migrant-children-the-true-and-legitimate-heirs-of-our-founders/
CRENSHAW: Biden Administration ‘Lying’ About Situation on the Southern Border
posted by Hannity Staff – 2 days ago
Congressman Dan Crenshaw blasted the Biden administration Wednesday after the Secretary of Homeland Security bizarrely claimed the US-Mexico border is “secure.”
“They’re lying,” Crenshaw said of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’s false assertion that the southern border was secure. “We have an unprecedented crisis. Look, in the past month, we’re looking at about 100,000 people crossing per month.”
.@BillHemmer: “The head of DHS, just yesterday, said the border is secure.” @DanCrenshawTX: “Well, they’re lying, and we have an unprecedented crisis.”
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 17, 2021
“We are keeping our borders secure, enforcing our laws, and staying true to our values and principles,” the DHS boss said earlier this week.
Biden to Allow 25,000 Asylum Seekers into the USA at the Southern Border
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.14.21
A new report from the Associated Press confirmed Friday that President Joe Biden will allow at least 25,000 asylum seekers into the US from his predecessor’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ program.
“The Biden administration on Friday announced plans for tens of thousands of people who are seeking asylum and have been forced to wait in Mexico under a Trump-era policy to be allowed into the U.S. while their cases wind through immigration courts,” reports the Associated Press.
“The first wave of an estimated 25,000 asylum-seekers with active cases in the ‘Remain in Mexico’ program will be allowed into the United States on Feb. 19, authorities said. They plan to start slowly, with two border crossings each processing up to 300 people a day and a third crossing taking fewer numbers. Officials with President Joe Biden’s administration declined to name them out of fear they may encourage a rush of people,” adds the agency.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.