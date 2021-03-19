https://www.theepochtimes.com/pelosi-rejects-resolution-by-democrats-to-expel-rep-marjorie-taylor-greene_3741228.html

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Friday said she rejected a move by some Democrats led by Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) to expel Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) from Congress.

About 70 House Democrats joined Gomez in signing the resolution. However, to expel a member of Congress, the bid requires a two-thirds supermajority, meaning that a significant number of Republicans would need to join.

“I’m not going to get into that,” Pelosi told reporters Friday about the bid to expel Greene, suggesting that she did not support his resolution. “Members are very unhappy about what’s happened here. And they can express themselves the way they do. What Mr. Gomez did is his own view. And that is not a leadership position.”

Expulsion is a rare scenario in Congress. The last time a member was expelled was in 2002 when the House voted to force out then-Ohio Democratic Rep. James Traficant after he was convicted of several corruption charges and faced sentencing in prison.

In February, House Democrats and 11 Republicans voted to remove Greene from the House Budget Committee and Education and Labor Committee due to social media posts she made when she was a private citizen.

“These were words of the past, and these things do not represent me,” Greene said at the time about the social media posts. “They do not represent my district, and they do not represent my values.”

Greene, in a statement to The Epoch Times, described Gomez’s resolution as a move to silence conservative viewpoints, while pointing to a House Democratic-led investigation into Rep. Marianne Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa) and whether she won her Congressional seat. Miller-Meeks defeated Democrat Rita Hart by six votes.

Greene’s office also told The Epoch Times that her personal Twitter account was locked on Friday as Gomez introduced his resolution.

“No reason given from Twitter after multiple attempts to contact them,” a spokesman for her office said on Friday morning.

“This move eliminated any possibility for Congresswoman Greene to defend her reputation, her seat, and most importantly the votes of 230,000 Georgians in the 14th District on the Twitter platform. This is yet another attempt by the Silicon Valley Cartel to silence voices that speak out against their far-left woke orthodoxy,” her campaign statement read.

Twitter has drawn widespread criticism after it moved to suspend former President Donald Trump’s account and many other prominent conservatives and groups.

