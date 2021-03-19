https://foxbaltimore.com/amp/news/nation-world/photo-of-kids-in-class-teacher-on-zoom-raises-questions-from-parents-03-19-2021

PASCO, Wash. – A picture is worth a thousand words, or in this case, dozens of angry comments.

A photo on social media is stirring up a lot of controversy.

It shows a high school classroom at a school in Washington with kids, but with the teacher on a projector, teaching from home via Zoom.

Action News received the photo from an anonymous viewer and we wanted to get the facts straight for you.

We confirmed with the Pasco School District that this is an approved teleworking assignment.

While a majority of teachers in the PSD are teaching face-to-face with their students, a handful of them have requested this accommodation and have been qualified to receive it.

“We do have several teachers who qualify for and have requested an accommodation given the circumstances that we currently all are experiencing. This is a way for these teachers to continue to provide their high level of expertise in their subject matter to their students who have signed up for these classes,” Shane Edinger with the Pasco School District explained.

There is a substitute teacher or staff member in the classroom with kids always, according to the district.

A lot of the classes, especially at high school level, require specialized instruction.

Edinger says even though having a teacher on zoom isn’t ideal, it does allow the school district to continue to offer these classes.

This isn’t something that’s only happening in Pasco.

There are several school districts around the state that are doing the same thing with some of their teachers and their classes.

