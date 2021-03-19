https://www.oann.com/report-bears-wr-allen-robinson-accepts-franchise-tag/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=report-bears-wr-allen-robinson-accepts-franchise-tag



March 19, 2021

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson has accepted his franchise tag for the 2021 season, the NFL Network reported on Thursday.

Robinson’s decision to accept the franchise tag came one day after the Bears reportedly visited with free agent wide receiver Kenny Golladay.

Robinson will be paid $17.88 million under the tag this season. He made a base salary of $10.9 million in 2020 with bonuses upping the total to $13 million, per Spotrac.

Robinson, 27, and the Bears have until July 15 to reach a long-term contract extension.

Robinson recorded a career-high 102 catches and a team-best 1,250 receiving yards in 2020. His six touchdown receptions trailed only tight end Jimmy Graham (eight) for the club lead.

Robinson has 457 catches for 5,999 yards and 39 touchdowns in 88 career games with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Bears. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2015 with the Jaguars.

(Field Level Media)

