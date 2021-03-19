https://cnsnews.com/article/washington/michael-w-chapman/rev-graham-biden-called-putin-killer-abortion-murder-and-biden

Rev. Franklin Graham and Democratic President Joe Biden. (Screenshots)

After President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a “killer,” Rev. Franklin Graham, son of the late Pastor Billy Graham, noted that President Biden and his administration support abortion, the “killing of the innocent,” and that since Jan. 1 “more than 185,000 babies have been murdered through abortion in this country.”

“We will be held accountable by God,” said Rev. Graham.

During a Mar. 17 interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, Biden was asked if he thinks Putin is a killer. Biden replied, “I do.”

Joe Biden at a 2020 fundraiser for the Planned Parenthood Action Fund. (Getty images)

Rev. Graham commented in a Mar. 19 post on Facebook, “President Biden said that Russian President Putin is a ‘killer.’ President Biden’s words have offended the Russian people and have set our relations with this country back considerably. The Russian Foreign Ministry has recalled their ambassador to the United States.”

“President Biden should consider that, in God’s eyes, abortion is murder,” said Graham. “It is the killing of the innocent, not the guilty.”

“President Biden supports abortion, and his administration supports abortion—even government/taxpayer funding of abortion,” said the reverend. “This year more than 185,000 babies have been murdered through abortion in this country.”

A baby killed by saline-injection abortion. (Priests for Life.)

“I pray that President Biden’s eyes and heart would be opened to this tragedy and that our country would change its course on abortion,” said Graham. “We will be held accountable by God.”

President Biden an his administration support abortion across the board. As his campaign website states,

Stop state laws violating Roe v. Wade. Biden will work to codify Roe v. Wade, and his Justice Department will do everything in its power to stop the rash of state laws that so blatantly violate Roe v. Wade.

Biden will work to codify Roe v. Wade, and his Justice Department will do everything in its power to stop the rash of state laws that so blatantly violate Roe v. Wade. Restore federal funding for Planned Parenthood…. As President, Biden will reissue guidance specifying that states cannot refuse Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood and other providers and reverse the Trump Administration’s rule preventing these organizations from obtaining Title X funds.

A woman undergoing an abortion, in which her unborn child is killed. (Getty Images)

Just as the Obama-Biden Administration did, rescind the Mexico City Policy (also referred to as the global gag rule) that President Trump reinstated and expanded. This rule currently bars the U.S. federal government from supporting important global health efforts — including for malaria and HIV/AIDS — in developing countries simply because the organizations providing that aid also offer information on abortion services.

The Biden administration also supports “repealing the Hyde Amendment because health care is a right that should not be dependent on one’s zip code or income. And, the public option will cover contraception and a woman’s constitutional right under Roe v. Wade.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

