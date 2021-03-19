https://www.theblaze.com/news/museum-pulls-trump-wax-figure-people-punching

Donald Trump has been forced to go into hiding — in Texas of all places.

No, not that Donald Trump.

This Trump is made of wax and was on display at a San Antonio museum.

But then people decided to get violent, so higher ups at Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks on Alamo Plaza decided to move the former commander in chief to storage to protect and repair him, the San Antonio Express-News first reported Wednesday.

What happened?

The Trump figure has been at the museum run by Ripley Entertainment for at least a couple years. A June 17, 2019, Instagram post from the venue showed the fake Trump standing with figures of Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

But as the 2020 campaign became more heated, attacks on the Trump wax figure picked up.

That’s right, people were so upset about Donald Trump that they took to punching, scratching, and gouging a wax statute of him — in a family entertainment venue.

According to the paper, the violence against the inanimate Trump was so rampant, museum operators had to move it to the lobby where attendants could keep an eye on it and try to act as a buffer to keep would-be attackers away.

But that failed to keep visitors from pummeling the statue.

So the museum quietly boxed up the figure and moved him into storage, the Express-News said.

Apparently this kind of violent political behavior is a thing, at least according to Clay Stewart, a regional manager for Ripley Entertainment.

“When it’s a highly political figure, attacks can be a problem,” Stewart told the Express-News.

“We’ve always had trouble with the presidential section because no matter what president it was — Bush, Obama or Trump — they’ve all had people beat them,” Stewart said. “The ears were torn off Obama six times. And then Bush’s nose was punched in.”

“People are just aggressive about their political party,” he added.

