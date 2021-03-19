http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/D80yW-regng/

On Thursday’s broadcast of CBS’ “Late Show,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that the next bill passed through budget reconciliation is “likely” to be a “very climate-oriented” infrastructure bill.

Schumer said, “Well, it’s — we haven’t firmly decided, but it looks, it’s likely to be the Biden plan, which is called Build Back Better, which combines a bunch of things. Number one, dramatic increase in infrastructure, both the traditional infrastructure, but also green infrastructure. It’s very climate-oriented.”

