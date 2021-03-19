https://www.oann.com/sen-cotton-cites-dangers-of-democrats-equality-act/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sen-cotton-cites-dangers-of-democrats-equality-act

UPDATED 7:58 AM PT – Friday, March 19, 2021

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) issued a sharp critique of the Democrat-backed Equality Act. While speaking on the Senate floor this week, the Republican lawmaker said the act would punish people for simply believing that “men are men and women are women.”

To put this in perspective, Cotton said 40 percent of the top 50 charities in the U.S. are faith-based and religious institutions, which provide more than $1 trillion in societal benefits every year. He stressed that under this so-called Equality Act, battered women’s shelters could be sued for refusing to admit men and religious schools could be cut off from federal funding.

Under the Democrats’ “Equality” Act, battered women’s shelters could be sued for refusing to admit men. Religious schools could be cut off from federal funding. Millions of Americans could be threatened by lawsuits. All for believing that men are men, and women are women. pic.twitter.com/uV46KCdP85 — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) March 17, 2021

Cotton noted, millions of Americans could be threatened by lawsuits and treated like second-class citizens. The Arkansas Republican also pointed the legislation creates a disadvantage in woman’s sports.

“There’s nothing fair about letting men compete against women in sports,” he stated. “And there’s nothing equal about the Equality Act.”

No woman has run faster than Flo-Jo, who set records still unbroken 33 years later. You know who has run faster? 76 high-school boys in the US in 2019. There’s nothing fair about letting men compete against women in sports, and there’s nothing equal about the “Equality” Act. pic.twitter.com/AsQgrU0Hur — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) March 17, 2021

