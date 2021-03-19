https://www.oann.com/sen-cotton-cites-dangers-of-democrats-equality-act/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sen-cotton-cites-dangers-of-democrats-equality-act

FILE - In this May 5, 2020, file photo Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee nomination hearing for Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Cotton has risen to the ranks of potential 2024 Republican presidential contenders by making all the right enemies. Now, the Arkansas lawmaker is making more by lining up behind President Donald Trump’s law and order recipe for controlling civic unrest (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool, File)

FILE – In this May 5, 2020, file photo Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee nomination hearing for Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:58 AM PT – Friday, March 19, 2021

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) issued a sharp critique of the Democrat-backed Equality Act. While speaking on the Senate floor this week, the Republican lawmaker said the act would punish people for simply believing that “men are men and women are women.”

To put this in perspective, Cotton said 40 percent of the top 50 charities in the U.S. are faith-based and religious institutions, which provide more than $1 trillion in societal benefits every year. He stressed that under this so-called Equality Act, battered women’s shelters could be sued for refusing to admit men and religious schools could be cut off from federal funding.

Cotton noted, millions of Americans could be threatened by lawsuits and treated like second-class citizens. The Arkansas Republican also pointed the legislation creates a disadvantage in woman’s sports.

“There’s nothing fair about letting men compete against women in sports,” he stated. “And there’s nothing equal about the Equality Act.”

MORE NEWS: Trump-era Acting DHS Secy. Chad Wolf blasts Biden border crisis

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...