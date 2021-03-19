https://nypost.com/2021/03/19/sharon-stone-i-was-pressured-to-f-k-co-star-to-fix-screen-chemistry/

Screen goddess Sharon Stone is saying “#MeToo” — and coming out swinging against Hollywood predators in her explosive upcoming memoir.

The “Ratched” star details a number of unsavory sexual harassment situations she’s endured during her 40-year career in her new memoir, “The Beauty of Living Twice,” out March 30 from Knopf.

Although she heaps praise on some film execs and co-stars (especially her “Basic Instinct” leading man Michael Douglas), Stone said one unnamed producer pressured her to have real-life sex with a male co-star on an unnamed movie to help save the fizzling film.

The flamboyant, candy-wielding producer allegedly asked her point blank to bed her struggling leading man, the 63-year-old writes in the exclusive book excerpt in Vanity Fair.

The “Sliver” and “The Quick and the Dead” star recounts how she “had a producer bring me to his office, where he had malted milk balls in a little milk-carton-type container under his arm with the spout open,” she writes. “He walked back and forth in his office with the balls falling out of the spout and rolling all over the wood floor as he explained to me why I should f – – k my co-star so that we could have on-screen chemistry.”

The “Casino” Oscar nominee goes on to reveal how the Hollywood honcho claimed “he made love to Ava Gardner on-screen and it was so sensational! Now just the creepy thought of him in the same room with Ava Gardner gave me pause.”

Despite having actor approval in her contracts, Stone claimed that movie producers repeatedly blew her off to “cast who they wanted. To my dismay, sometimes.”

The actress also details how the producer in question actually insisted on casting this actor, even “when he couldn’t get one whole scene out in the test . . . Now you think if I f – – k him, he will become a fine actor? Nobody’s that good in bed. I felt they could have just hired a co-star with talent, someone who could deliver a scene and remember his lines. I also felt they could f – – k him themselves and leave me out of it. It was my job to act and I said so.”

Stone refused the offer to help save the film with her body — “but [the actor] did make a few haphazard passes at me in the upcoming weeks, I’m sure spurred on by this genius.”

As for ruffling feathers — in Hollywood or beyond — with the raw revelations in her new autobiography, Stone has one big message for potential haters.

“You can’t shame me.”

Sharon Stone’s bombshell memoir, “The Beauty of Living Twice,” is out March 30. AFP via Getty Images

