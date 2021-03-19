https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/19/so-the-vp-is-gone-also-wh-punishes-staffers-for-past-marijuana-use-but-self-proclaimed-former-pothead-kamala-harris-job-remains-secure/

Looks like the White House is getting a jump on the spring cleaning:

More from the Daily Beast:

Dozens of young White House staffers have been suspended, asked to resign, or placed in a remote work program due to past marijuana use, frustrating staffers who were pleased by initial indications from the Biden administration that recreational use of cannabis would not be immediately disqualifying for would-be personnel, according to three people familiar with the situation.

The policy has even affected staffers whose marijuana use was exclusive to one of the 14 states—and the District of Columbia—where cannabis is legal. Sources familiar with the matter also said a number of young staffers were either put on probation or canned because they revealed past marijuana use in an official document they filled out as part of the lengthy background check for a position in the Biden White House.

In some cases, staffers were informally told by transition higher-ups ahead of formally joining the administration that they would likely overlook some past marijuana use, only to be asked later to resign.

Huh.

It all makes sense now.

That would also makes sense.

But here’s the official White House spin from Jen Psaki:

And speaking of Kamala Harris …

Yep. Kamala Harris loves to mete out punishments that don’t fit the crime.

What’s interesting about this, though, is that the White House apparently thinks our memories are as sieve-like as Joe Biden’s.

Because we can recall when Kamala Harris thought a history that included smoking weed was actually pretty cool:

Well, back when Kamala Harris made that “admission,” some people noted that her story didn’t quite add up:

And now, the White House is punishing staffers for past marijuana use, even if they were using it in states where it was legal.

Either way, it’s a bad look for Kamala Harris. And ultimately a bad look for the White house.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...