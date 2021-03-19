https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/19/socialist-filmmaker-michael-moore-says-republicans-are-trying-to-kill-as-many-americans-as-possible/

In a podcast episode published on Wednesday, self-proclaimed socialist filmmaker Michael Moore said the Republican Party is “trying to kill as many Americans as possible.”

“I’m for trying to make sure that as many of our fellow Americans get to live to see the summer and the fall, and Republicans are taking every opportunity they can to stop that from happening,” Moore said. “What political party has as their message, ‘We’re trying to kill as many Americans as possible,’ and think that they’re going to stay in office?”

Moore went on to claim that the GOP is opposing the sweeping elections bill H.R. 1 “to stop black and brown people from voting,” because of “racism” and “white supremacy.” See some of The Federalist’s coverage of the controversial leftist wishlist bill here, here, and here.

“We will do everything and anything we can in the meantime to stop these laws from being passed state by state to create voter suppression,” said Moore, alluding to Republican state leaders proposing legislation to safeguard American elections. “To stop black and brown people from voting — that is exactly what this is about. It’s racism. It’s white supremacy.”

This is only the latest extremist outburst by Moore, who recently fantasized that “millions” of Trump supporters would die for not wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Look at it this way: If millions of you die off, that’s a lot less Republican voters, and that means we win every election from here on out! Do you want your loved ones who are left behind to be ruled by us?” he asked. “Because when you’re gone, we’re gonna make sure every single one of them has free health care, free college, a middle-class wage, and living in a neighborhood with all kinds of people — and in cities and states being run by women! And I’m going to see that that all happens — all because you wouldn’t wear a 50-cent mask!”

Moore notably said in December 2019 that “you should be afraid” of white people.

“Two-thirds of all white guys voted for Trump,” Moore said on the “Useful Idiots” podcast. “That means anytime you see three white guys walking at you, down the street toward you, two of them voted for Trump. You need to move over to the other sidewalk because these are not good people that are walking toward you. You should be afraid of them.”

The “Bowling for Columbine” director is favorable among left-wingers for his intense and showy hatred for the GOP. In Moore’s documentary “Fahrenheit 11/9” about the rise of Trump, he likened Trump’s ascent to Adolf Hitler.

“F-ck the Republicans,” Moore added on his “family-friendly” podcast. “Stop listening to them. Why are we still even listening to people who voted on the night of the terrorist attack on the Capitol?”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

