The administration’s opening volley into diplomacy with China was an international scandal that demonstrated our worst fears being realized. Instead of opening with mutual respect in public before straight-talk diplomacy behind closed doors, U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan went after China hard only to be embarrassed in the end. It was a huge mistake… or was it?

The Alaska summit was supposed to be the precursor to determine if U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese Communist Party General Secretary Xi Jinping should meet directly. As Matt Vespa coyly noted at Townhall, the first talk between the New West and the Old East was such a disaster, it seems unlikely the two leaders will meet.

Team Biden had their first big foreign policy test with China—and they failed. There’s no way to spin it. Even the liberal media is saying the whole meeting in Alaska devolved into anarchy. This meeting is supposedly the one that will determine if President Depends is going to meet with Xi Jinping. By how things turned out, I don’t think we should even consider it. Why embarrass the United States even more? Secretary of State Tony Blinken just exposed how weak we are in dealing with China. They know it. We got trashed on our own soil and from the looks of it, we didn’t really respond in any way, shape, or form. We got rolled in front of the cameras.

There are two possibilities for this. The one that seems to be generally accepted by nearly every news outlet this morning is that Blinken and his team overplayed their hand and made rookie mistakes by going hard at China in the public eye. It was a disastrous blunder that may have inadvertently demolished any hopes of real diplomacy between the two leaders of their respective nations.

The other possibility is the one I strongly believe. This was intentional. They knew exactly what they were doing when they called out China’s human rights violations. They knew exactly how China would respond. They were fully aware that this would derail efforts to bring the two most powerful world leaders together for a monumental summit that could determine the direction of the entire planet. It all went according to plan.

Here’s how “badly” it went. According to Breitbart:

Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi rebuked U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan during a meeting in Anchorage, Alaska, on Thursday, citing the Black Lives Matter movement on U.S. human rights abuses.

The summit was the first bilateral meeting between the two countries under President Joe Biden, who has traditionally been soft on Beijing, and has struggled to balance a desire to break with Trump’s tough policies with the need for a strong stance.

Ahead of the meeting, the White House boasted that it had successfully insisted that the summit happen on home soil. Press Secretary Jennifer Psaki also promised earlier Thursday that the U.S. would bring up concerns about human rights in China.

But when Blinken spoke of the “rules-based international order,” and expressed “deep concerns” with China’s behavior in “Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Taiwan, cyberattacks on the United States, economic coercion toward our allies,” Jiechi struck back.

He objected to what he called a violation of diplomatic protocol, and said the U.S. could not lecture China from a position of strength.

Joe Biden is currently incapable of holding a press conference or speaking coherently for longer than a couple of minutes when reading directly from a teleprompter. He is in no condition to take questions from a third grade social studies class, let alone someone as formidable as Xi Jinping. They administration decided that rather than delay or make excuses about why he wasn’t going to meet with the Chinese leader, it would better to insult them to feign a show of strength so the Chinese Communist Party would decline to hold the meeting at all.

Remember, the left generally focuses on optics rather than real-world implications. It’s better to lose a connection with China over calling out their human rights violations than to come out of the summit without a valid reason to keep Biden in the White House basement. Blinken can even be a scapegoat if the press is too hard on them, as seems to be the case. Assuming that as some point in the near future Biden is replaced by Vice President Kamala Harris, they will have a valid reason to reenter diplomatic talks and send her to meet with Xi instead of an intellectually compromised Biden.

The mistakes were simply too blatant to not be intentional. And it worked. Even some of the most conspiracy-minded folks are blaming it on ignorance or inexperience instead of seeing this as an intentional ploy to prevent the true embarrassment of a mentally declining president fumbling through talks on a world stage.

For as woke as they claim to be, Biden’s foreign policy team has no understanding of the Chinese culture of face. You never do what Blinken did here. https://t.co/pBuhP3tuRO — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) March 19, 2021

Never seen a CCP delegation treat a US delegation like this. They just openly bashed them to their faces. Blinken appeared amateurish and way out of his league. Completely unprepared. — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 19, 2021

The guy without the mask is the CHINESE DIPLOMAT who ATE Tony Blinken’s Lunch yesterday. When ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ ran around yelling about systemic racism in America, he was BS’ing voters, but the CHINESE were listening. Now they’re using that Rhetoric Against Us. Bad move Joe! pic.twitter.com/1ysqxsT1ya — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) March 19, 2021

The Biden administration didn’t mess up. They planned to blow things up with China so there would be no meeting between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping. Blinken embarrassed himself yesterday so Biden wouldn’t embarrass the whole nation later.

