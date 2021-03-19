https://trendingpolitics.com/cruz-blasts-dem-covid-bill-indisputable-illegal-aliens-are-getting-relief-checks/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=cruz-blasts-dem-covid-bill-indisputable-illegal-aliens-are-getting-relief-checks

Sen. Ted Cruz blasted Democrats over their COVID-19 ‘relief’ bill on Thursday, accusing them of being ‘dishonest’ when it came to previous claims that illegal aliens wouldn’t see one dime of the taxpayer-funded spending measure.

During a speech on the floor of the Senate, the Texas Republican challenged Democrats to put forth his amendment that “it is clear” relief payments are being made to illegal aliens. In addition, he ripped Democratic Whip Dick Durbin of Illinois for accusing him of lying about such payments during the debate over the aid bill.

“It is clear and indisputable that a significant number of illegal immigrants will receive checks and are receiving checks right now. All 100 members of this body were misinformed by the Democratic senator that no illegal aliens would receive … stimulus checks,” Cruz said, in reference to Durbin. “So I want to give my colleagues a chance to adopt the amendment now with the correct information, with the true information, with the factual information.

“I would note as well, in these deeply partisan times, it’s easy for Republicans to throw insults at Democrats. Its easy for Democrats to throw insults at Republicans. Far too much of that occurs,” he added. “The senator from Illinois, who is a friend who I’ve served with for nine years, the talented senator, I am not here suggesting that when he stood up and spoke on the Senate floor and said things that were absolutely false, that he did so knowingly and maliciously. I would certainly give the senator from Illinois the benefit of the doubt that he was in error rather than deliberately misstating facts.

“But the facts are now clear. We have a rule in this body, Rule 19, to reprimand any senator who impugns the character and integrity of another senator. I’m not going to seek refuge in that rule, although I think there’s an argument that I could.” Cruz continued. “But I will say this that once the facts have been made clear, I hope my friend from Illinois will show the same principle Newsweek showed, to apologize, to say he was wrong for calling me a liar on the Senate floor and then going to Twitter to do so twice.”

The two engaged in some heated exchanges both on and off the Senate floor during debate over the $1.9 trillion package — even as about a trillion dollars of a previous spending bill passed during the Trump administration had gone unspent.

Cruz introduced an amendment that specifically presented anyone who had overstayed their visas and were now living illegally in the U.S. from getting a $1,400 stimulus check, a major portion of the spending bill. Durbin used the opportunity to accuse Cruz of merely trying to “rile people up.”

The Daily Wire adds:

Millions of illegal immigrants will receive stimulus checks under the Democratic aid package, according to Newsweek. Anybody with a social security number and paying taxes in the United States as a resident is eligible for a check, according to Newsweek, which fact-checked Cruz’s claim on stimulus checks.

“Technically, if they have overstayed their visa, they are here illegally,” a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokeswoman told Newsweek. “If a visitor has not been granted an extension of status by USCIS [United States Citizenship and Immigration Services], then they are considered to be overstays and subject to deportable status under 237 of the Immigration and Nationality Act.”

Durbin’s office disputed CBP’s claim but of course, Durbin would.

