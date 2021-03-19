https://thehill.com/homenews/media/544059-teen-vogue-executive-editor-samhita-mukhopadhyay-resigns

Teen Vogue’s executive editor Samhita Mukhopadhyay is leaving the Condé Nast title a day after Alexi McCammond, who was set to become editor-in-chief, left in reaction to a controversy over racist tweets she made in high school in 2011.

Mukhopadhyay announced the move on Twitter on Friday: “I’ve been sitting on this announcement for a while—but today is my last day as executive editor at @TeenVogue! Working here has been one of the most rewarding, challenging, and important experiences of my life.”

I’ve been sitting on this announcement for a while—but today is my last day as executive editor at @TeenVogue! Working here has been one of the most rewarding, challenging, and important experiences of my life. pic.twitter.com/3uuGxUjR57 — Samhita (@TheSamhita) March 19, 2021

“The work we’ve done at Teen Vogue is historic and I know the team will only continue this legacy. It has been a tough year and an especially tough few weeks for us. It’s going to take me a while to process everything,” she continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But I leave steadfast in my belief in the transformative power of stories and in the importance of amplifying the voices most marginalized, the ones that set us free.”

But I leave steadfast in my belief in the transformative power of stories and in the importance of amplifying the voices most marginalized, the ones that set us free. — Samhita (@TheSamhita) March 19, 2021

Mukhopadhyay’s move was announced internally about six weeks ago, a Condé Nast source said, prior to the announcement of McCammond’s hire at Teen Vogue or the controversy regarding her tweets.

Mukhopadhyay joined Teen Vogue in 2018, after working as senior editorial director for Mic for just under two years, according to LinkedIn. She has also worked at the National Women’s Business Council, consulting company Purpose, defunct online community Feministing, and the Center for Media Justice.

McCammond and Teen Vogue parted ways Thursday because her past tweets “overshadowed the work I’ve done to highlight the people and issues that I care about — issues that Teen Vogue has worked tirelessly to share with the world” she said in a statement shared to Twitter.

McCammond was hired at Teen Vogue on March 5 and was to start as editor-in-chief on March 24.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

