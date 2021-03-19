https://hannity.com/media-room/texas-democrat-sheriff-basically-the-border-is-open-cartels-are-making-a-killing-right-now/

A Democrat Texas Sheriff working along the US-Mexico border weighed-in this week on the escalating humanitarian crisis sweeping the region; saying the area is “basically open” to migrants and “cartels are making a killing” through human trafficking.

“Now, basically, the border’s open,” Sheriff J.E. Guerra told the New York Post.

“The new administration came in, they changed policy, and I don’t think that our federal government was prepared to have the adequate resources and you’re seeing the results of that right now,” the sheriff stated.

“They don’t have the resources, the boots on the ground, nor the infrastructure to handle what you’re seeing and I believe that it’s going to get worse if the administration doesn’t go back, or limit the policy. So I feel for my partners, my federal partners.”

“The previous convicted felons and the pedophiles and the people that have been convicted of sexual assault that have been deported, you’ll see those coming across in droves and the cartels know that so they charge them a lot more money,” Guerra explained.

“Your Mexican cartels are making more money on humans than they are on the drug side and right now, it’s a boom. It’s a boom for ’em, it’s huge… they’re making a killing right now,” Guerra added.

Read the full interview at the New York Post.

BIDEN on ???: ‘Fast-Food Workers’ Forced to Sign ‘Non-Compete Agreements’ But They Don’t ‘Have Secrets’ posted by Hannity Staff – 9.08.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign over the weekend; strangely asserting that fast-food workers are forced to sign “non-compete agreements” so they can’t earn “five more cents.” “You had thousands of employees making an hourly wage having to sign non-compete agreements. So if you work at Burger King, you can’t go across town to McDonald’s to try and get five more cents. All designed to do nothing, just keep wages down, you could not go!” said Biden. “It’s not like you have a secret, these are people making an hourly wage. Just doing their job. They were told they can’t even bargain!” he added. Watch Biden’s bizarre comments above. BIDEN on ???: ‘We’re Posed… It Can Be Done… To Light Up the Path, I’m Taking Too Much Time’ posted by Hannity Staff – 7.09.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign from his Delaware basement this week; bizarrely admitting he’s “taking too much time” to get to the point. “I believe this with every fiber of my being… We’re posed, what I’ve proposed, it can be done, I think we’re in a position to really make it happen!” said Biden. Ummm…. 👀 He has zero clue what he’s saying.pic.twitter.com/xbgIpjyIvb — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 8, 2020 “Critical laws… On politics, look, yes, I’m taking too much time,” he added. Watch Biden’s bizarre video above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

