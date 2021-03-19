https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/19/the-hill-wants-to-make-sure-you-know-the-biden-stairs-video-donald-trump-jr-shared-is-an-edited-version/

President Biden’s stumble up the stairs of Air Force One has been the talk of the day on social media, and now the remixes are starting to go around. Donald Trump Jr. shared one such video on Twitter, but The Hill wanted to make something clear to everybody in the name of good journalism:

Trump Jr. shares edited video showing father knocking Biden down with golf ball https://t.co/G9i3vCCxo8 pic.twitter.com/ULQG4TjT6l — The Hill (@thehill) March 19, 2021

What would we do without the media?

no way i thought it was real https://t.co/8Jz2u5fvuO — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 19, 2021

It was edited folks .. for a second I thought it was real. https://t.co/GMh1CR1X5r — Rev. “Chip-O-Lay” (@lay_rev) March 19, 2021

I’m glad someone was paid to inform me that the video of donald trump on a golf course hitting a golf ball into joe biden’s head while getting into a plane on a tarmac is “edited” https://t.co/v6iSrRvWiG — Thurston Owl🦉 (@ThurstonOwl) March 19, 2021

Because otherwise nobody would have figured out this has been doctored:

It wasn’t the wind folks. pic.twitter.com/jYc01dBZCe — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 19, 2021

That was an “edited” version? NO WAY!

I’m sorry this is happening to you — Dani the Girl🌷 (@NewYearsDani) March 19, 2021

The Hill with that hard-hitting, investigative journalism. — Barky Bree (@AmericaContext) March 19, 2021

Holy shit Trump didn’t really hit Biden with a golf ball?https://t.co/kHt4OACVeL — Stan (@StanM3) March 19, 2021

We’re glad the media is helping clear up any confusion. *Eye roll*

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

