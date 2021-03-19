https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/19/the-hill-wants-to-make-sure-you-know-the-biden-stairs-video-donald-trump-jr-shared-is-an-edited-version/

President Biden’s stumble up the stairs of Air Force One has been the talk of the day on social media, and now the remixes are starting to go around. Donald Trump Jr. shared one such video on Twitter, but The Hill wanted to make something clear to everybody in the name of good journalism:

What would we do without the media?

Because otherwise nobody would have figured out this has been doctored:

That was an “edited” version? NO WAY!

We’re glad the media is helping clear up any confusion. *Eye roll*

