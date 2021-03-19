https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/19/these-arent-my-rules-drew-holden-awaits-firefighters-seizing-on-joe-bidens-stair-falls-as-eagerly-as-they-did-on-rampgate-screenshots/

Today, President Joe Biden stumbled and fell three times while climbing up the stairs into Air Force One.

If this had happened to President Donald Trump, we’d have wall-to-wall network coverage. We pretty much did when Donald Trump did far less:

And now, like many others, Drew Holden’s wondering when media firefighters and usual suspects are gonna race to the scene of Joe Biden’s mishap:

The media weren’t the only ones trying to capitalize on that stuff:

Difficult to hear the Lincoln Project over the sound of all those crickets.

Ha! Good one, Eddie.

Yeah, see, that scenario is much more likely.

It’ll be a cold day in hell before the media give Joe Biden the treatment they gave Donald Trump.

They set a lousy precedent. And it’s going to come back to bite them.

They sure are.

