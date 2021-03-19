https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/tiger-woods-didnt-appear-have-hit-brakes-took-accelerator-crash-report?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Professional golfer Tiger Woods appeared to have never applied the brakes, and no evidence shows he took his foot off the gas during his Feb. 23 vehicle accident that results in multiple and severe leg injuries, according to a recent news report.

The analysis of Wood’s actions before and as his SUV hit a median strip, then careened off the side of the road is being reported by TMZ.com, based on what the website says is information from law enforcement sources.

The report also states the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is looking at such evidence as videos, the crash site, the SUV and data from the vehicle’s black box in its investigation of the roll-over accident. Investigators so far also think Woods did nothing to prevent the crash upon losing control of the vehicle during the early-morning accident, TMZ also reports.

Investigators have said they found no evidence of impaired driving or alcohol, though they did not get a warrant to draw blood to test for medications.

Woods received immediate, then injury-rehabilitation treatment at Los Angeles-area hospitals before returning home to Florida in recent days to continue his recovery.

