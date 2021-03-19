http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/7YBA8HyNrc0/todays-breaking-news.php

A lot of news stories breaking today, so let’s jump on a couple.

“President” Biden fell down three times boarding Air Force One today. How soon before they have to equip the AF1 staircase with one of those elevator chairs? Cue Chevy Chase and an SNL sketch.

More important: National Review has today—finally—succeeded in getting Michael Mann’s libel suit dismissed, after eight years of court battles that should have been ended early. Next: let’s see if NR can get some legal fees out of Mann.

More women coming forth with allegations against Gov. Cuomo. This is starting to sound a lot like the cascades that happened with Bill Cosby, Harvey Weinstein, and other liberal grandees.

Finally (for now), when the Washington Post says you have a border problem, it means the matter is becoming a potentially serious political liability for “President” Biden:

Nearly two months into his first term, Biden faces a growing political threat from the upheaval at the border and is drawing criticism from across the spectrum. Centrist Democrats are nervous about attacks casting them as soft on border security. Liberals and immigration activists are sounding alarms about how migrants are treated. . . Illegal crossings have skyrocketed since Biden took office. In February, detentions topped 100,000, a 28 percent increase from the previous month, and March is on pace for an even larger surge, with more than 4,000 border apprehensions each day, according to the latest U.S. Customs and Border Protection figures.

