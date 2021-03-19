https://www.dailywire.com/news/transgender-beauty-queen-takes-crown-calls-win-a-celebration-of-womanhood-and-diversity

Transgender beauty pageant contestant Kataluna Enriquez snagged the title of Miss Silver State USA earlier this month. Landing a first in the pageant’s history, Enriquez called the victory “a celebration of womanhood and diversity.”

Enriquez, a biological male who identifies as female, bested the other competitors in the biggest preliminary competition for the Miss Nevada USA pageant.

Enriquez is now on track to compete for Miss Nevada USA, the state pageant leading to Miss USA and Miss Universe, FOX 5 reported. State winners and the Miss USA champion are awarded, among other things, scholarship money.

“Miss Silver State was a great experience … to me it was honestly a celebration of womanhood and diversity and this celebration of being your true self,” Enriquez told FOX 5.

“I was asked to provide documents that were invasive in my opinion physically asking me to get a letter from my doctor,” Enriquez said of past pageants.

FOX 5 reported: “Enriquez was required to meet with a doctor who had to examine her and certify that she was female before being allowed to compete, something not required of anyone else in the competition. At the same pageant, every other contestant was assigned a roommate expect her. She did not want to name that pageant in this report for fear of jeopardizing her chances in future competitions.”

Enriquez’s win comes as Democrats push the “Equality Act,” which would replace some divisions made by sex with “gender identity” instead.

Testifying at the Senate Judicial Committee Hearing on the Equality Act this week, independent journalist Abigail Shrier argued that the Equality Act would ensure inequality for young girls and women.

“No one who wrote [the bill] appears to have thoughtfully considered what it would mean for women and girls,” Shrier argued, The Daily Wire reported.

“Members of the Committee, if your daughter or granddaughter was the top high school tennis player in her state, and then five biological boys suddenly decided, at the age of 17, to identify as female — should she drop overnight to number 6? Should she lose her college scholarship to a male-bodied athlete who would never have qualified on the boys’ team? Does that strike any member of this Committee as fair or just?” the journalist posed.

“If a woman in your state commits a crime, should she be put in a correctional facility with biological males, some of whom are sex offenders? Some of whom may have only begun identifying as female weeks earlier? All of whom could easily overpower her,” she added.

“The plain truth is that it is not sensible, not safe, and certainly not just, to end these hard-won protections for women and girls in the name of equality,” Shrier asserted.

“Gender ideology, which is at the heart of this bill, is misogyny in progressive clothing. Gender Ideology tells women and girls they are not entitled to their fear or their sense of unfairness as their protective spaces are eliminated,” the journalist added.

“If you vote to take away those rights, don’t pretend you’ve achieved a civil rights victory. In the name of inclusivity, you’ll have made life far less safe, far less fair, and far less inclusive for America’s women and girls.”

