https://www.oann.com/trump-era-acting-dhs-secy-chad-wolf-blasts-biden-border-crisis/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=trump-era-acting-dhs-secy-chad-wolf-blasts-biden-border-crisis

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:33 AM PT – Friday, March 19, 2021

Former Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf spoke to OAN about the Biden border crisis and the dismantling of the Trump-era immigration policies.

One America’s Stephanie Myers has more.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook