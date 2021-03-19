https://thehill.com/homenews/news/544077-trump-jr-shares-edited-video-showing-father-knock-biden-down-with-golf-balls

Donald Trump Jr.Don TrumpTrump: ‘I can’t imagine’ any Republican would beat me in 2024 primary if I run Trump Jr.: There are ‘plenty’ of GOP incumbents who should be challenged Donald Trump Jr. attacks Cheney at CPAC: ‘Lincoln Project Liz’ MORE on Friday shared an edited video showing his father knocking down President Biden Joe BidenThe Hill’s Morning Report — Presented by Facebook — Biden delivers 100 million shots in 58 days, doses to neighbors Advocates demand transparency in Biden migrant facilities The Memo: America faces long war with extremism MORE with a golf ball.

The 9-second clip begins with former President Trump Donald TrumpAdvocates demand transparency in Biden migrant facilities The Memo: America faces long war with extremism NYPD investigating anti-Asian incident against teen MORE on a golf course hitting a ball before cutting to footage of Biden from Friday when he stumbled twice on the stairs while boarding Air Force One for a trip to Georgia, with the edited video showing a golf ball hitting his head each time.

Trump Jr. shared the video with the caption “it wasn’t the wind, folks.”

It wasn’t the wind folks. pic.twitter.com/jYc01dBZCe — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 19, 2021

After Biden’s stumble, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield Kate BedingfieldSunday shows preview: Democrats declare victory on COVID-19 stimulus; Vaccination efforts provide hope for summer The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by the National Shooting Sports Foundation – Relief bill to become law; Cuomo in trouble All eyes on Manchin after COVID-19 aid passes Senate MORE and deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Karine Jean-PierreShowtime’s ‘The Circus’ offers behind-the-scenes look at Psaki ahead of her first briefing Record number of women to serve in Biden Cabinet Kayleigh McEnany leaves letters for incoming Biden press officials MORE both said the president was OK, waving off any concerns.

Still, the video was widely circulated on the right. The former president often questioned physical and mental Biden’s stamina during the 2020 presidential campaign.

Trump Jr. shared the full clip earlier on Friday with the caption: “I remember the press bashing Trump for touching the rail once. Biden falls repeatedly but I’m sure he’s the picture of health. No wonder all our enemies are pouncing simultaneously and mocking him publicly.”

I remember the press bashing Trump for touching the rail once. Biden falls repeatedly but I’m sure he’s the picture of health. No wonder all our enemies are pouncing simultaneously and mocking him publicly. pic.twitter.com/R1qN9DDHFW — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 19, 2021

