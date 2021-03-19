https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/544092-trumps-private-boeing-757-sitting-idle-in-disrepair-at-ny-airport

Former President TrumpDonald TrumpAdvocates demand transparency in Biden migrant facilities The Memo: America faces long war with extremism NYPD investigating anti-Asian incident against teen MORE‘s personal Boeing 757 is sitting unused at an Orange County, New York airport, unable to be flown, CNN reports.

The full-size passenger airliner, which bears Trump’s name across the side in large block letters, has fallen into disrepair. One engine is shrink-wrapped and the other is missing parts, according to the outlet.

Getting the plane, which was 20 years old when Trump purchased it in 2010, back into flying shape could reportedly cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Flight records obtained by CNN signal that Trump hasn’t used the plane since leaving office in January.

Trump’s Boeing 757 was a staple during his 2016 presidential campaign. Since becoming a private citizen, he’s been flying on his smaller 1997 Cessna 750 Citation X corporate jet, according to CNN.

According to the Trump Organization, Trump’s current jet can seat nine passengers comfortably.

“The small jet isn’t his favorite,” a former White House official told CNN. “It also doesn’t have his name on the outside.”

The source went on to explain that cost behind operating the large airliner, which the Trump Organization website dubs his “crown jewel,” was a financial strain.

“Flying that thing was so expensive. I don’t think people realized that just to get it up in the air and make one stop was literally tens of thousands of dollars,” CNN’s source said.

CNN aviation analyst David Soucie note that operating a Boeing 757 can cost anywhere from $15,000 to $18,000 per hour.

“It’s an older engine and parts availability is becoming a challenge so operating costs go up significantly,” Soucie said, according to CNN. “Most airlines are retiring the 757 since more cost-effective models are now available.”

According to Forbes , chartering a 757 similar to Trump’s would cost about $25,000 an hour as a base charge. A jet similar to his Citation X would be in the price range of about $30,000 total.

Trump’s Boeing airliner, which includes a master bedroom, a 57-inch television and 24-karat gold seatbelt buckles , can comfortably fit 43 passengers.

