France imposed a month-long lockdown on Paris and parts of the north after a faltering vaccine rollout and spread of highly contagious CCP virus variants forced President Emmanuel Macron to shift course.

France reported 35,000 new cases on Thursday and there were more COVID-19 patients in intensive care in Paris than at the peak of the second wave.

Latest Case and Death Count in the US

The U.S. reported 58,480 new CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus cases and 1,173 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University. That’s second to Brazil, which reported 90,303 cases and 2,648 deaths.

COVID-19 is the disease caused by the CCP virus, commonly referred to as the novel coronavirus.

Cameroon Suspends Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine

Cameroon’s health ministry has suspended the administration of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine it was scheduled to receive on March 20 as part of the global vaccines sharing scheme COVAX.

The ministry said in a statement that March 18 that the suspension was for precaution and prudence. It gave no further reasons for the decision or if it will go ahead and take delivery of its share of the vaccine.

New Analysis on Pandemic That Started in Hubei

A new analysis suggests the CCP virus pandemic likely began in China’s Hubei province a month or two earlier than late December 2019, when a cluster of cases tied to a seafood market was first detected.

Scientists traced mutations back in time to estimate when a common ancestral virus first emerged, did modeling exercises on how the new coronavirus spread, and reported their findings Thursday in the journal Science.

Evolutionary biologist Michael Worobey says the study is “pointing pretty strongly to that market not being the original source of the virus but the first place where it encountered sort of one of these superspreading events.”

Ontario Steps up Vaccine Rollout, Expands Online Appointments for Shots

Premier Doug Ford announced today that Ontario will accept appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations through its online booking system to residents aged 75 and above starting Monday, March 22, which Ford said is ahead of the planned schedule.

The premier’s office said more than 239,000 appointments have been made since the online booking system was launched on March 15. To date, more than 1.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered province-wide.

Swiss Postpone Plans to Lift Restrictions

Switzerland has postponed plans to relax its COVID-19 restrictions, the government said on Friday, citing increasing CCP virus cases and insufficient progress on vaccinations.

Switzerland had planned to allow outdoor events like football matches and concerts with up to 150 people from Monday as well as allowing restaurants to open terraces to outdoor diners, but instead opted for a more cautious approach as neighboring France and Germany also rein in reopening.

Isaac Teo, Reuters, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

