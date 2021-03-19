https://www.theepochtimes.com/video-facts-matter-march-19-putin-challenges-biden-to-live-debate_3741784.html

After President Joe Biden made comments about how Russian President Vladimir Putin is a “killer,” Russia pulled the ambassador out of America. Putin then challenged Biden to a live debate.

Meanwhile, in Ohio, a large Ford Motor plant has just announced that they are planning to move a major project worth about $900 million over to Mexico.

Facts Matter is an Epoch Times show available on YouTube.

