Joe Biden stumbled and fell multiple times while attempting to make his way up the stairs to board Air Force One on Friday.

Video shared on social media shows the 78-year-old Biden struggling to negotiate the stairs prior to his departure for Atlanta, Georgia. Biden kept hold of the rail throughout the awkward effort.

Biden stumbles and falls multiple times on his way up the steps to Air Force One pic.twitter.com/PdI1cI399x — Matt Margolis (Gab/MeWe/Heroes: @MattMargolis) (@mattmargolis) March 19, 2021

This troubling video of Biden struggling to walk up steps comes a day after he (accidentally?) called Kamala Harris “President Harris.”

It seems inevitable that his press secretary Jen Psaki will blame Russia for his fall.

The big question right now is how much will the media cover this? Let’s not forget, the media obsessed over video of Trump’s descent down a ramp after a speech a West Point, suggesting he was in ill health. I’m looking at you, Chris Cillizza of CNN.

Who am I kidding? The media will pretend like this never happened.

