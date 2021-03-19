https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/19/watch-how-i-run-up-ramps-active-and-vital-president-joe-biden-takes-multiple-falls-on-single-trip-up-the-steps-to-air-force-one-videos/

We’ve all tripped on our way up the stairs. It happens to the best of us.

But when it happens to Joe Biden, a lot more people pay attention:

It actually gets worse:

Yikes.

Now, as we mentioned above, this sort of thing happens to everyone, so it’s not necessarily fair to pile on Joe Biden for this. Plus, he was wearing a mask, which likely obstructed his view.

But we’d be foolish to deny the seriousness of the situation. Biden is, after all, almost 80 years old. At his age, even seemingly mild falls can prove to be life-threatening.

When’s it going to be time to stop making excuses for Joe Biden and start taking his health seriously?

Narrator: It’s not just a stutter.

This incident should be driving the news cycle for at least the next week. That’s how it’s supposed to work.

Guess we’ll just have to tune into SNL to find out.

There’s certainly plenty material for all the alleged comedians to work with.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...