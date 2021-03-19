https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/watchdog-group-sues-dc-autopsy-results-officer-who-died-after-capitol-riot?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A prominent conservative watchdog group has sued the District of Columbia for the results of an autopsy performed on Brian Sicknick, the U.S. Capitol officer who died after the Jan. 6 riot at the federal legislature.

In its lawsuit, Judicial Watch notes that it previously submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to D.C. authorities for “all records, including but not limited to autopsy reports, toxicology reports, notes, photographs, and [Office of the Chief Medical Examiner] officials’ electronic communications, related to the death on Jan. 6, 2021 of [Sicnnick] and its related investigation.”

The OCME ultimately denied Judicial Watch’s request. The group appealed that decision, yet Judicial Watch notes that OCME “has failed to provide Plaintiff with a final determination on its administrative appeal.”

The filing asks the District of Columbia’s Superior Court to order the medical examiner to surrender all records related to Sicknick’s autopsy.
 

