* Opens Twitter. . .

* See “Ms. Frizzle from the cartoon series “Magic School Bus” trending. . .

* Jokes to self, “She must’ve been canceled”. . .

* She was canceled:

The tweet above stating “idk how to explain it but the new ms frizzle is homophobic” has 132,000 likes and climbing:

But this doesn’t even matter. This character — Ms. Fiona Fizzle — is voiced by Kate McKinnon:

Others agree!

Blue-check Ayesha A. Siddiqi is also mad that they changed her nose:

And it doesn’t even matter that the character they’re talking about is not the original Ms. Frizzle. She’s Ms. Frizzle’s younger sister:

Becasue Jewish people have big noses, right?

Oh, ok.

***

