https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/19/we-regret-to-inform-you-that-the-new-ms-frizzle-is-canceled/

* Opens Twitter. . .

* See “Ms. Frizzle from the cartoon series “Magic School Bus” trending. . .

* Jokes to self, “She must’ve been canceled”. . .

* She was canceled:

idk how to explain it but the new ms frizzle is homophobic pic.twitter.com/MLCBdzFCzk — elise morgan (@crocfanpage) March 19, 2021

The tweet above stating “idk how to explain it but the new ms frizzle is homophobic” has 132,000 likes and climbing:

if u came out to the new ms frizzle she would say she’s praying for you and invite u to her new wave church — elise morgan (@crocfanpage) March 19, 2021

But this doesn’t even matter. This character — Ms. Fiona Fizzle — is voiced by Kate McKinnon:

why are so many people telling me that they’re both voiced by lesbians as if i of all people don’t know that — elise morgan (@crocfanpage) March 19, 2021

Others agree!

This new Ms. Frizzle would absolutely tell me she’d “pray for me” if she knew I was nonbinary https://t.co/O22t7L1qZZ — kylie “defund the police” sparks 🖤🥂⚾️🏀 (@kyliesparks) March 19, 2021

new ms frizzle looks like she would emphasize the word ‘theory’ in evolutionary theory and present jesus baptizing the dinosaurs as an equally valid theory — Molly Priddy (@mollypriddy) March 20, 2021

Blue-check Ayesha A. Siddiqi is also mad that they changed her nose:

The change is very sinister to me. characters with hair and noses like the original Ms Frizzle are conspicuously rare given how much of the world looks like that. That those were the features they removed, and what they replaced them with, is so devoid of texture and good taste. pic.twitter.com/ni9pD0iqsv — Ayesha A. Siddiqi (@AyeshaASiddiqi) March 19, 2021

And it doesn’t even matter that the character they’re talking about is not the original Ms. Frizzle. She’s Ms. Frizzle’s younger sister:

The picture I shared is of the character that is Ms. Frizzle’s younger sister. Here are both characters in the new series. My complaint still stands. pic.twitter.com/0iBG3OlLiw — Ayesha A. Siddiqi (@AyeshaASiddiqi) March 19, 2021

Becasue Jewish people have big noses, right?

Netflix really was like “Ms. Frizzle but not Jewish” — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) March 19, 2021

Oh, ok.

***

