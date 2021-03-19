http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/a8MwU2wPcmQ/

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said Friday that President Joe Biden did not require medical attention after falling twice while climbing the stairs of Air Force One.

“I know folks have seen that President Biden slipped on his way up the stairs to AF1, but I’m happy to report that he is just fine and did not even require any attention from the medical team who travels with him,” Bedingfield wrote on social media.

“Nothing more than a misstep on the stairs,” she added.

Earlier Friday, the 78-year-old Biden slipped and fell upon ascending the stairs of his presidential plane at Joint Base Andrews, setting off a flurry of viral photos and videos on Twitter.

President Joe Biden trips climbing the stairs to Air Force 1 pic.twitter.com/x8UD7q0a48 — The Hill (@thehill) March 19, 2021

.@POTUS stumbles as he walks up the steps of Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md, for a trip to Atlanta, pic.twitter.com/rRC2mdiLbF — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) March 19, 2021

Biden stumbled twice and then fell to his left knee as he made his way up the stairs. The president then pulled himself up and reached the top of the steps, where he turned around to deliver a salute. He then entered the plane for a scheduled trip to Atlanta, Georgia. During his visit, Biden is slated to meet with former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D), according to the Associated Press.

Biden’s mishap comes after the then-president-elect fractured his foot in December, reportedly while playing with a dog after a shower.

“What happened was I got out of the shower. I got a dog. And anybody who’s been around my house knows, dropped — the little pup dropped the ball in front of me, and for me to grab the ball. And I’m walking through this little alleyway to get to the bedroom,” Biden recounted in an interview with CNN. “I grabbed the ball like this, and he ran, and I was joking, running after him to grab his tail. And what happened was that he slid on a throw rug, and I tripped on the rug he slid on. That’s what happened.”

A CT scan showed that Biden suffered several hairline fractures in his foot, causing him to wear a walking boot.

