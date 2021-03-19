https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/19/whatttttttt-the-hell-is-this-ana-navarro-gets-busted-trying-to-memory-hole-her-super-racist-vaccination-tweet-dont-worry-we-got-it-screenshot/

Ana Navarro just got her COVID19 vaccine, and she’s really, really excited about it.

But apparently in all her excitement, she accidentally deleted her celebratory tweet.

Thank goodness for screenshots:

Beg your pardon, Ana? What did you say?

Welp.

What Emily said.

And how!

This one’s destined to become an Ana Navarro Hall of Famer.

