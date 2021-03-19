https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/19/whatttttttt-the-hell-is-this-ana-navarro-gets-busted-trying-to-memory-hole-her-super-racist-vaccination-tweet-dont-worry-we-got-it-screenshot/

Ana Navarro just got her COVID19 vaccine, and she’s really, really excited about it.

But apparently in all her excitement, she accidentally deleted her celebratory tweet.

Thank goodness for screenshots:

Beg your pardon, Ana? What did you say?

deleted, but the List comes for all, @ananavarro. ✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/GK4HdTl6Mi — Siraj Hashmi in the Gitmo Gulag (@SirajAHashmi) March 19, 2021

Welp.

oof — bob (@bbwxt20) March 19, 2021

Whatttttttt the hell is this https://t.co/UNEZ81dirb — Magnus’ Ego (@EgoMagnus) March 19, 2021

What Emily said.

And how!

so much racism. holy shit pic.twitter.com/nkVEfpbDtM — Robert (Bob) Jeffers (@TuliusT) March 19, 2021

This one’s destined to become an Ana Navarro Hall of Famer.

Beginning to understand why people like Ana Navarro think everyone is a racist. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 19, 2021

