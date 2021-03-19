https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/white-house-confirms-it-fired-several-staffers-previous-marijuana-usage?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Biden administration Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed on Friday that the White House has dismissed several staffers due to their earlier usage of marijuana as a recreational drug.

A Daily Beast report had originally reported on the alleged firings. In a Friday tweet, Psaki confirmed the allegations, noting that five people had been dismissed under the White House rule.

Psaki said the White House recently “had worked with the security service to update the policies to ensure that past marijuana use wouldn’t automatically disqualify staff from serving in the White House.”

“As a result, more people will serve who would not have in the past with the same level of recent drug use,” she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

