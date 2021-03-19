https://www.dailywire.com/news/white-house-says-biden-fell-on-very-windy-day-donald-trump-jr-technically-it-was-a-moderate-breeze

Donald Trump Jr. fact-checked the White House on Friday after a spokeswoman blamed President Joe Biden’s fall on the stairs of Air Force One on the wind.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the weather was “pretty windy” when asked about Biden’s stumble while boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews on his way to Atlanta. Video online shows Biden, 78, stumbling several times and falling once while walking up the stairs to board the plane before reaching the top, turning, saluting, and boarding.

“It’s pretty windy outside,” Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard the plane. “It’s very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself. He is doing 100 percent fine.”

Trump Jr. then pulled up a general weather report for Joint Base Andrews for Friday, showing that wind speeds were expected to average 14 miles per hour. He also pulled up a guide on wind speeds from the National Weather Service (NWS) showing that wind blowing 13 to 18 miles per hour is classified as a “moderate breeze.”

“Wind moves small branches,” the NWS description says. “Wind raises dust and loose paper from the ground and drives them along.”

Biden has faced questions over his health since he was a candidate for president. Friday’s fall renewed concerns for the septuagenarian’s health. White House Communications Director Kate Beddingfield popped onto Twitter shortly after Biden’s fall to downplay its significance and reassure the public.

“I know folks have seen that President Biden slipped on his way up the stairs to AF1, but I’m happy to report that he is just fine and did not even require any attention from the medical team who travels with him. Nothing more than a misstep on the stairs,” Beddingfield said.

Trump Jr. compared the media treatment of Biden’s fall to former President Donald Trump grabbing a railing while walking down a ramp.

“I remember the press bashing Trump for touching the rail once,” Donald Trump Jr. said. “Biden falls repeatedly but I’m sure he’s the picture of health. No wonder all our enemies are pouncing simultaneously and mocking him publicly.”

Biden’s fall comes several months after he fractured his foot while allegedly chasing his dog after getting out of the shower. In explaining the incident later, Biden said he tripped over a throw rug.

“What happened was I got out of the shower. I got a dog and anybody who’s been around my house knows — dropped, little pup dropped a ball in front of me. And for me to grab the ball,” Biden said. “And I’m walking through this little alleyway to get to the bedroom. And I grabbed the ball like this and he ran. And I’m joking, running after him and grab his tail. And what happened was that he slid on a throw rug. And I tripped on the rug he slid on. That’s what happened. Oh man, not a very exciting story.”

