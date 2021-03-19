https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/19/white-house-spoxs-excuse-for-president-bidens-fall-actually-makes-it-much-worse/

Earlier today we told you that the official explanation from the White House for President Biden’s fall while walking up the stairs to Air Force One was because of the wind. Literally. That’s what they went with:

But does the White House realize that this just makes President Biden look worse?

First of all, the spin wasn’t necessary:

But more importantly, they’re going with “he’s so old he falls over with a stiff breeze”?

They really walked right into this on:

***

