Earlier today we told you that the official explanation from the White House for President Biden’s fall while walking up the stairs to Air Force One was because of the wind. Literally. That’s what they went with:

Update: WH spox Karine Jean-Pierre seems to blame the wind for President Biden’s fall She told reporters aboard Air Force One: ‘It’s pretty windy outside. It’s very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself. He is doing 100 percent’https://t.co/6GIwCG2xME — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) March 19, 2021

But does the White House realize that this just makes President Biden look worse?

First of all, the spin wasn’t necessary:

Why is this sort of spin even necessary? “What happened is he tripped, because people trip.” https://t.co/Yb47M2hTV5 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 19, 2021

But more importantly, they’re going with “he’s so old he falls over with a stiff breeze”?

But when *I* point out that he’s so old he falls over with a stiff breeze… https://t.co/M0wAQn4i3F — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 19, 2021

Wait. He got knocked over by … wind? thought she was supposed to HELP the president https://t.co/WoVrkLBIKW — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) March 19, 2021

Ah that makes sense. I fall over all the time from strong gusts of wind. https://t.co/BFEYyuKb8S — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 19, 2021

Omg. This is the worst spin I’ve ever seen. 😳 https://t.co/Tq0dLxOWXk — Beth Baumann (@eb454) March 19, 2021

Soooo… the spin is that Biden’s not unhealthy… he just can’t withstand a gust of wind …got it. https://t.co/axmSuuKmuc — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 19, 2021

The explanation is that Biden literally got knocked over by a stiff breeze? https://t.co/uridMAtu0M — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 19, 2021

The wind blew him over like Mr. Burns? https://t.co/69YXbmO1X0 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 19, 2021

Pay no attention to the fact that the President of the United States is so frail that he got knocked over repeatedly by a gust of wind. Nothing at all to see here, folks! 🙄 https://t.co/u2OjEEqSnr — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 19, 2021

They really walked right into this on:

Joe Biden can’t stand up to a spring breeze How is he going to stand up to Xi and Putin? https://t.co/JAnbo6nDzD — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 19, 2021

