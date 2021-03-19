https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/woman-who-refused-to-wear-mask-in-texas-bank-of-america-arrested-again-at-office-depot/

Texas City police arrest Terry Lynn Wright after another mask standoff. Police say Wright was arrested on outstanding warrants from Galveston after she refused to wear a mask in a Texas City Office Depot.

TEXAS CITY, Texas — An Oregon woman who made national headlines after refusing to wear a mask in a Galveston bank was arrested in Texas City Wednesday morning. Texas City police say Terry Lynn Wright, 65, was taken into custody after a similar mask standoff at an Office Depot there.

Employees at the store on Emmett F Lowery Expressway called police and said a customer who refused to wear a mask wouldn’t leave the store. Officers recognized Wright from the Galveston incident and arrested her on outstanding warrants there for resisting arrest and criminal trespass.

No additional charges were filed in the Texas City incident.