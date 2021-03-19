https://hotair.com/archives/allahpundit/2021/03/19/yeesh-biden-stumbles-climbing-stairs-air-force-one/

A harrowing reminder that we’re one slippery step away from a Kamala Harris administration. For cripes sake:

President Joe Biden trips climbing the stairs to Air Force 1 pic.twitter.com/x8UD7q0a48 — The Hill (@thehill) March 19, 2021

Varad Mehta tweeted that Biden looked like he was doing an impression of Chevy Chase doing an impression of Gerald Ford.

This makes two presidents in a row who had difficulty with stairs. Even some big-media types are wondering whether their colleagues will pay as much attention to Biden stumbling — three times in the span of a few seconds! — as they did to Trump taking things slow on inclines and declines:

Going to be an interesting test of the media that ran “Trump grabs handrail” headlines to see how they handle Biden falling down on the stairs. Every news organization is entitled to its own editorial judgment, but if you set the precedent… — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) March 19, 2021

Biden himself mocked Trump last year over the then-president’s caution while navigating a ramp at West Point:

FLASHBACK -> Biden mocks Trump’s ramp walk at West Point and claims he’s stronger: “Look at how he steps and look at how I step. Watch how I run up ramps and he stumbles down ramps. Come on.” pic.twitter.com/U7CL0dBSQA — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 19, 2021

The White House says Biden is fine after his “trip,” which is probably true since he’s headed to Atlanta to meet with residents and legislators about anti-Asian hate crimes. No sense lying about his condition when he’ll be in public this afternoon, observable by those around him. If anything, we might see this clip featured in a side-by-side comparison a few years from now about how much energy a 78-year-old Joe Biden had in bounding up stairs compared to the much slower, enervated gait of an 81-year-old Biden. Glad he’s okay, in any case.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

