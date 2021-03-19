https://politicrossing.com/you-wont-believe-what-classic-game-has-gone-woke/

According to the NY Post, Monopoly has gone “woke.”

“After 85 years of cheap hospital bills, moderate stock earnings and maturing “Christmas funds” (whatever that means), Hasbro now plans to bring Monopoly into the increasingly “woke” 21st century.

“The game-maker has decided to update its 16 Community Chest cards, which featured outdated prompts such as winning a “beauty contest,” actually receiving a “tax refund” or the now-rarely seen “bank error in your favor.”

“In their place are more contemporary cards that evoke community service and social awareness. Swaps could include a reward for “shopping local all week,” rescuing a shelter pet or helping tend the community garden. But Hasbro wants players to decide which to include via voting.”

If you want to vote on the new cards they are going to use, click here.

What are some of the options for cards? Here are a few:

According to Wikipedia:

Monopoly is a board game currently published by Hasbro. In the game, players roll two six-sided dice to move around the game board, buying and trading properties, and developing them with houses and hotels. Players collect rent from their opponents, with the goal being to drive them into bankruptcy. Money can also be gained or lost through Chance and Community Chest cards, and tax squares; players can end up in jail, from which they cannot move until they have met one of several conditions. The game has numerous house rules, and hundreds of different editions exist, as well as many spin-offs and related media. Monopoly has become a part of international popular culture, having been licensed locally in more than 103 countries and printed in more than 37 languages.

Monopoly is derived from The Landlord’s Game created by Lizzie Magie in the United States in 1903 as a way to demonstrate that an economy that rewards wealth creation is better than one where monopolists work under few constraints,[1] and to promote the economic theories of Henry George—in particular his ideas about taxation. The Landlord’s Game had two sets of rules originally, one with taxation and another one mainly based on current rules. When Monopoly was first published by Parker Brothers in 1935, it did not include the less capitalistic taxation rule, which resulted in a more competitive game. Parker Brothers was eventually absorbed into Hasbro in 1991. The game is named after the economic concept of monopoly—the domination of a market by a single entity.









