https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/605654405db3705aa0ac6cea
More than $2 million has been raised for the two sons of a woman killed in the Atlanta-area spa shootings. …
A child-rape suspect wanted in Arkansas on 11 felony counts, was killed in Arlington, Texas, this week after pointing a gun at police during a traffic stop. The officer discharged his duty gun and str…
As all children know, breaking a rule and hurting their brother or sister leads to a consequence. If parents don’t acknowledge the harm and enforce that consequence, the child will likely repeat the o…
Ohio State basketball player E.J. Liddell tweeted screenshots of threats and hateful messages he received after his team lost a game during the NCAA Tournament.
…