https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/605743505db3705aa0ac7569
According to a government memo obtained by several media outlets, German’s Federal Chancellery is planning to extend coronavirus lockdown restrictions for the next month….
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas blamed former President Donald Trump for having “dismantled the orderly, humane and efficient way” of dealing with the migrant children….
The US, France, Belgium, and Japan are conducting a joint maritime exercise in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman, with the French Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier strike group taking the lead….
The Philippines’ defense minister has called on Beijing to withdraw boats detected in the South China Sea, describing their presence in the disputed area as a violation of his nation’s maritime rights…