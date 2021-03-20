https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/6-shot-in-dallas-nightclub/

Posted by Kane on March 20, 2021 11:52 am

One woman was killed and five people were injured in a shooting sparked by a fight at a Dallas nightclub early Saturday. The fight started between two groups at the Pryme Night Club, Dallas police said. Someone in one of the groups pulled out a gun and opened fire, hitting six people.

