https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/6-shot-in-dallas-nightclub/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
One woman was killed and five people were injured in a shooting sparked by a fight at a Dallas nightclub early Saturday. The fight started between two groups at the Pryme Night Club, Dallas police said. Someone in one of the groups pulled out a gun and opened fire, hitting six people.
Several People shot (believed to be 6) at Pryme Bar/Nightclub In Dallas Texas. At least one victim deceased. This is the video circulating of the aftermath…. pic.twitter.com/T1SnqMV27D
— Tony (@Mrtdogg) March 20, 2021