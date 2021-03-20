https://www.oann.com/air-force-drone-washes-ashore-on-southern-fla-beach/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=air-force-drone-washes-ashore-on-southern-fla-beach

Beachgoers in Southern Florida were met with a surprise after a military drone washed ashore.

According to authorities in Boynton Beach on Friday morning, an Air Force drone washed up on the beach after it was shot down as part of a training exercise over the Gulf of Mexico.

US Air Force Personnel Rush To Florida’s Palm Beach To Recover A Washed-Away BQM-167A Drone 20ft long drone was found by passer by on the north end of Ocean Ridge Hammock Park, south of West Palm Beach Indicating the possibility of a target exercise carried out by a fighter jet pic.twitter.com/fvg9A2mUfu — 👁️🇰ᵃᵃˡᵃ_🇳ᵃᵍ👁️Reports☢️ (@Kaala_Nag) March 20, 2021

An Air Force spokeswoman from the 53rd Wing said these crafts typically fall into the ocean and are not dangerous to the public.

“It’s not quite as random as you might think, there is nothing dangerous in it, nothing concerning,” 1st Lt. Savanah Bray said. “Like I said, we recover these on a regular basis and sometimes we’re just unable to.”

She went on to explain the drone may have washed ashore due to bad weather, which could have caused its parachute recovery system to fail.

By the afternoon, authorities were able to retrieve the drone and passersby were allowed to return to the shore.

