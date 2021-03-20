https://www.oann.com/air-force-drone-washes-ashore-on-southern-fla-beach/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=air-force-drone-washes-ashore-on-southern-fla-beach

FARNBOROUGH, ENGLAND - JULY 16: A BQM-167A high-performance remote-controlled aerial target drone, used by the U.S. air force is displayed on day four of the Farnborough International Airshow on July 16, 2014 in Farnborough, England. The Farnborough International Airshow is the biggest event of it's kind attracting people from all over the world. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

UPDATED 12:15 PM PT – Saturday, March 20, 2021

Beachgoers in Southern Florida were met with a surprise after a military drone washed ashore.

According to authorities in Boynton Beach on Friday morning, an Air Force drone washed up on the beach after it was shot down as part of a training exercise over the Gulf of Mexico.

An Air Force spokeswoman from the 53rd Wing said these crafts typically fall into the ocean and are not dangerous to the public.

“It’s not quite as random as you might think, there is nothing dangerous in it, nothing concerning,” 1st Lt. Savanah Bray said. “Like I said, we recover these on a regular basis and sometimes we’re just unable to.”

She went on to explain the drone may have washed ashore due to bad weather, which could have caused its parachute recovery system to fail.

By the afternoon, authorities were able to retrieve the drone and passersby were allowed to return to the shore.

