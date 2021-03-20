https://thehill.com/homenews/house/544095-ambitious-lawmakers-look-for-promotions-to-senate

The House of Representatives is always full of ambitious politicians, young and old — and many are looking for a promotion this cycle.

Conservative Rep. Mo BrooksMorris (Mo) Jackson BrooksThe Hill’s Morning Report — Presented by Facebook — Biden delivers 100 million shots in 58 days, doses to neighbors Mo Brooks teases Senate announcement with Stephen Miller Laurence Tribe: President or not, Trump can be made to pay for the Jan. 6 insurrection MORE (R-Ala.) will launch a bid for the Senate on Monday. In Missouri, a quartet of House Republicans are all exploring a bid for the seat held by retiring GOP Sen. Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntConservative group rips Toomey as ‘RINO,’ underscoring GOP’s shift Overnight Defense: Top GOP senators demand answers on extended Guard deployment, Capitol fencing | Guard costs estimated at 1M | House panel to take up 2002 war authorization repeal Top GOP senators: Capitol Police failing to justify beefed-up security MORE. And at least five House Democrats are eyeing a possible Senate bid to replace retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeySasse rebuked by Nebraska Republican Party over impeachment vote Philly GOP commissioner on censures: ‘I would suggest they censure Republican elected officials who are lying’ Toomey censured by several Pennsylvania county GOP committees over impeachment vote MORE in Pennsylvania.

Allies of Rep. Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffHouse rejects GOP resolution to boot Swalwell from Intel panel Schiff defends Swalwell as ‘trusted’ member of intel panel Report finds growing white nationalist threat MORE (D-Calif.) are aggressively lobbying Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin NewsomWhat’s next in the California recall California votes to expand COVID-19-related paid sick leave Republicans launch fundraising vehicle for Newsom recall MORE to appoint the Intelligence Committee chairman as attorney general of the most populous state. Democratic Reps. Greg Stanton Gregory (Greg) John StantonEnergy Department announces million toward carbon capture, industrial assessment centers House Democrat to introduce bill requiring Capitol Police to use body cameras House Judiciary Democrats ask Pence to invoke 25th Amendment to remove Trump MORE and Ruben Gallego Ruben GallegoCongressional Hispanic Caucus’s political arm taps new executive director Progressives fume over Senate setbacks More than 0K raised for Ohio mom arrested for leaving kids alone at motel to work MORE are being encouraged to run for Arizona governor. Rep. Warren Davidson Warren Earl DavidsonREAD: The Republicans who voted to challenge election results Top GOP lawmakers call for Swalwell to be removed from Intelligence Committee House Republicans who didn’t sign onto the Texas lawsuit MORE (R-Ohio) is mulling a GOP primary challenge against Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Mike DeWineAll Massachusetts residents will be eligible for vaccine on April 19 Ohio expanding vaccine eligibility to those aged 16 and older Sunday shows preview: Democrats declare victory on COVID-19 stimulus; Vaccination efforts provide hope for summer MORE.

And that’s just a fraction of the House members contemplating a bid for the Senate, governor’s mansion or other statewide office. Of course, not everyone will ultimately pull the trigger and run, but the lower chamber has often proved to be a good stepping-stone to higher office.

“It’s the nature of the beast,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson Bennie Gordon ThompsonLawmakers roll out bill to protect critical infrastructure after Florida water hack The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by ExxonMobil – Increased security on Capitol Hill amid QAnon’s March 4 date House passes voting rights and elections reform bill MORE (D-Miss.), who has served in the House since 1993 and has seen dozens of his colleagues run for the Senate, governor or president.

A spate of retirement announcements in the Senate has set off a scramble among House lawmakers looking for their next move. In Missouri, four House Republicans — Reps. Ann Wagner Ann Louise WagnerAshcroft declines run to replace Blunt in Missouri The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by the National Shooting Sports Foundation – CDC news on gatherings a step toward normality Blunt retirement shakes up Missouri Senate race MORE, Vicky Hartzler Vicky Jo HartzlerHouse removes deadline for ratifying ERA Jill Biden visits Capitol to thank National Guard Tim Ryan, Rosa DeLauro giving free coffee and donuts to National Guard stationed at Capitol MORE, Jason Smith Jason Thomas SmithAshcroft declines run to replace Blunt in Missouri Senate GOP faces retirement brain drain The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by the National Shooting Sports Foundation – CDC news on gatherings a step toward normality MORE and Billy Long William (Billy) H. LongREAD: The Republicans who voted to challenge election results Missouri Rep. Billy Long wins GOP primary The Hill’s Coronavirus Report: GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani says DC policymakers need to do more to support ventures and ‘solo-preneurs’; Federal unemployment benefits expire as coronavirus deal-making deadlocks MORE — are weighing potential bids to replace Blunt, who rose to House majority whip before winning his Senate seat in 2010.

“There’s a bunch of us in Missouri looking at it. We’re all friends … but you gotta look at it,” Wagner, who passed on a Senate bid in 2018, told The Hill. “My district is 34 percent of the GOP primary electorate so, of course, I’m very interested.

“Everyone knows I’ve had an interest in taking the work I’ve done in the House to the U.S. Senate, to fight back on this Biden agenda and get something done for Missouri. It would be just a great honor.”

Long, a former auctioneer, said he’s “seriously considering” a Senate bid and won’t get in “just to be a stalking horse,” while Hartzler said she’s forming a Senate exploratory committee. Smith, a former member of GOP leadership and a good fundraiser, would be a strong candidate but he’s also in line to be Budget Committee chairman if Republicans flip the House next year.

In Pennsylvania, at least five House Democrats — Reps. Madeleine Dean Madeleine DeanDC bureau chief for The Intercept: Impeachment managers became ‘like the dog who caught the car’ when permitted to call witnesses Democrats dismiss claims they misrepresented evidence during impeachment trial LIVE COVERAGE: Trial ends for day as Senate moves to vote MORE, Brendan Boyle, Conor Lamb Chrissy Houlahan and Susan Wild Susan WildHouse Democrats push Biden’s Pentagon pick on civilian control of military Democratic Women’s Caucus members split endorsements for House campaign chief Democratic Rep. Susan Wild wins reelection in Pennsylvania MORE — are testing the waters for a Senate bid following Toomey’s announcement he won’t seek a third term. Some are also looking at the wide-open race to succeed term-limited Gov. Tom Wolf Tom WolfFollow the science: Charter school expansion is a rising tide that lifts all boats The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Split screen: Biden sells stimulus; GOP highlights border Fracking banned in Delaware River Basin MORE (D).

“Loving my work, keeping an open mind,” said Dean, who represents a suburban area outside of Philadelphia and served as one of the Democratic prosecutors in former President Donald Trump Donald TrumpIllinois House passes resolution condemning state rep. for ‘standing with insurrectionists’ Florida Democrats call for election redo after former state senator allegedly tampered with race Biden and Harris discuss voting rights with Stacey Abrams in Atlanta MORE’s impeachment trial this year.

In Ohio, Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) RyanBillionaire Peter Thiel gives million to super PAC backing potential JD Vance Senate bid in Ohio Tim Ryan rips GOP: ‘Stop talking about Dr. Seuss’ ABC names new deputy political director, weekend White House correspondent MORE (D) has expressed interest in running to replace retiring GOP Sen. Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanBiden to promote relief package in Ohio next week Conservative group rips Toomey as ‘RINO,’ underscoring GOP’s shift Billionaire Peter Thiel gives million to super PAC backing potential JD Vance Senate bid in Ohio MORE, while Davidson, a staunch conservative who won Speaker John Boehner John Andrew BoehnerLobbyists eager for return to earmarks Bottom line Three ways James Kvaal can lead postsecondary education forward MORE’s seat after his 2015 retirement, said he may launch a primary challenge against the incumbent GOP governor, Mike DeWine, over his handling of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Frankly, I’m studying the governor’s race right now. If I take a pass on the governor’s race, then I’ll probably take a look at the Senate race in ‘24” against Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownOn The Money: IRS chief says unemployment recipients shouldn’t file amended tax returns | GOP senator blocks bill to prevent private debt collectors from seizing stimulus checks OVERNIGHT ENERGY: EPA reinstates climate webpage taken down under Trump | Senate panel spars over financial regulators’ climate agenda | Environmental group, community activists petition EPA to block Georgia wood pellet plant Senate panel spars over financial regulators’ climate agenda MORE (D-Ohio), Davidson told The Hill.

He’s contemplating a primary challenge against DeWine because he “couldn’t continue to disagree privately with the governor” over COVID restrictions and gun control, Davidson said.

Before they make a decision on their future, many of these House lawmakers are gauging support, reaching out to political donors, local party activists and voters back home. Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), the leader of the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus, said he’ll make a call “by the end of the month” about whether to challenge Sen. Mark KellyMark KellyDemocratic senators call on CDC to boost accessibility of vaccine scheduling for seniors Lawmakers warn of funding risk if 144 cities are reclassified as ‘micropolitan’ areas GOP goes on the attack against Biden relief bill MORE (D-Ariz.), the former astronaut who just ousted a GOP incumbent in a special election last fall.

There is plenty of recent precedent of House lawmakers winning higher office. In 2018, Democrats Jared Polis Jared Schutz PolisNebraska governor declares pro-meat day to counter Colorado Colorado Gov. Jared Polis engaged to longtime partner Marlon Reis Grocery store worker slapped after asking customer to wear mask, video shows MORE, Tim Walz Tim WalzMinnesota governor to quarantine following COVID-19 exposure Judge limits courtroom to one George Floyd family member at a time during Chauvin trial Minneapolis beefs up security ahead of former officer’s trial in George Floyd death MORE and Michelle Lujan Grisham Michelle Lynn Lujan GrishamStates get creative to save small businesses More states follow California’s lead on vehicle emissions standards New Mexico fines two megachurches K each over packed Christmas Eve services MORE — all former House members — were elected as the governors of Colorado, Minnesota and New Mexico, respectively. Former GOP Rep. Kristi Noem Kristi Lynn NoemConservatism’s center of gravity is moving to key states, away from DC GOP seizes on measures barring trans athletes Top 5 Republican presidential contenders, and 2 on the way out MORE won the governor’s race in South Dakota that same year; she’s now mentioned as a possible presidential candidate in 2024.

And in 2020, with a bottleneck in the top echelon of the House Democratic leadership team, then-Assistant House Speaker Ben Ray Lujan Ben Ray LujanDemocrats, Republicans recommend more input, detail on Biden conservation goals Senate confirms Haaland to lead Interior Colorado presses Biden to reverse Trump Space Command move MORE (D-N.M.) found success by winning a Senate seat.

Other younger, ambitious House Democrats with nowhere to go in the crowded leadership structure are also looking for other ways to rise. Schiff, the Democrats’ star impeachment manager in Trump’s 2020 Senate trial, had no comment about his reported interest in the California attorney general job. But Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiOuter Capitol fence to come down this weekend Pelosi says top Democrats won’t back measure to expel Greene The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by Facebook — CDC updates guidelines for students MORE (D-Calif.) has repeatedly lobbied Newsom to appoint her close ally to replace Xavier Becerra Xavier BecerraThe Hill’s Morning Report — Presented by Facebook — Biden delivers 100 million shots in 58 days, doses to neighbors Overnight Health Care: Biden says country will pass 100 million COVID-19 shots this week | US to send surplus AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Mexico, Canada | Senate confirms Becerra for HHS in tight vote Senate confirms Becerra in tight vote with just one GOP defection MORE, who resigned as the state’s top cop after the Senate confirmed him as President Biden Joe BidenRussia, China tensions rise with White House New challenges emerge for Biden after strong start Feinstein opens door to supporting filibuster reform MORE’s Health and Human Services secretary.

The attorney general post has proved to be a launching pad. Becerra, a former House Democratic leader, ended up in the Biden Cabinet; his predecessor, Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisWhat’s next in the California recall California’s senators should lead the reform of qualified immunity Watch live: President Biden delivers remarks in Atlanta MORE, is now vice president.

And two other House Democrats recently joined the Biden cabinet: Marcia Fudge Marcia FudgeMarcia Fudge — ‘The Fixer’ — will take on HUD Watch live: White House press briefing with HUD secretary The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Forget about comity in Congress MORE is Housing and Urban Development secretary and Deb Haaland Deb HaalandProtecting federal lands should be a no-brainer Haaland sworn in wearing traditional Native American skirt, moccasins The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by Facebook — Nation mourns violence against Asian Americans MORE made history as the first Native American Interior secretary.

In most cases, simply floating one’s name for higher office can help build a lawmaker’s political brand, but it can also carry risks. New York GOP Reps. Lee Zeldin Lee ZeldinRepublicans urge Garland to probe COVID-19 deaths in New York group homes Majority of New York voters say Cuomo should not be reelected: poll GOP lawmaker ‘actively exploring’ run for New York governor MORE and Elise Stefanik Elise Marie StefanikRepublicans urge Garland to probe COVID-19 deaths in New York group homes Parliamentarian strikes down Pelosi priority in aid package Cuomo asks New York AG to appoint independent attorney to investigate sexual harassment claims MORE are being encouraged to challenge embattled Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoNew challenges emerge for Biden after strong start Current Cuomo aide alleges harassment Majority of New York voters say Cuomo should resign MORE, who’s facing multiple allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate touching.

“We’re getting a lot of encouragement right now and I’m not ruling anything out,” Stefanik said.

But on Friday, another possible Cuomo challenger who’s been raising his profile, Rep. Tom Reed Tom ReedGOP Rep. Tom Reed accused of sexual misconduct Democrats under pressure to deliver on labor’s ‘litmus test’ bill Taylor Swift celebrates House passage of Equality Act MORE (R-N.Y.), was accused by a former lobbyist of sexual misconduct. Reed called the allegations “not accurate.”

Down in Florida, Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist Charles (Charlie) Joseph CristTop Florida Democrat calls on FBI to investigate DeSantis over vaccine distribution DeSantis’s rising GOP profile fuels 2024 talk DeSantis approval ticks upward in new poll MORE finds himself in a unique situation.

He served as the Republican governor of Florida from 2007 to 2011, then won a Tampa Bay House seat as a Democrat in 2016. He’s now seriously considering launching a 2022 bid against GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisConservatism’s center of gravity is moving to key states, away from DC DeSantis: Civics curriculum proposal will ‘expressly exclude’ critical race theory DeSantis proposes ,000 bonus for Florida first responders MORE, himself a former House member.

“I think Florida needs help. I’m concerned with the current leadership there. Florida is always in my heart and I care very deeply about it. Having served as attorney general and commissioner of education in the state, I’m just concerned about the state’s future and the current administration,” Crist said in an interview outside the House chamber.

“It’s really a heart and soul decision. I enjoy serving here [in Congress] representing my hometown of St. Petersburg-Tampa Bay. But there is a real pull to seriously look at going back to Florida, if the people are willing, to help the state I love so much.”

