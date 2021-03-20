https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/03/20/analysis-trumps-slow-walk-down-the-ramp-at-west-point-never-deserved-any-media-hysteria-n1433869

When Joe Biden tripped on the steps to Air Force One, the Left responded exactly as you would have expected. The media is trying to pretend it didn’t happen, and liberals on social media have resorted to whataboutism. “Remember when trump [sic] could barely walk down a ramp?” asked liberal journalist Tim Pool.

Others convinced themselves that Joe Biden was like Rocky Balboa running up the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

For example, singer/songwriter Richard Marx excused Biden’s fall by saying that “Biden, 78 and recovering from a broken foot, tripped while practically RUNNING up a flight of stairs,” yet “Trump, 74, couldn’t walk DOWN a RAMP unassisted.”

“Biden trips while running up a steep staircase, yet Trump couldn’t shuffle down a ramp,” tweeted some left-wing blue check doctor.

And so on.

First, I should note that Biden was not “running” up the stairs. Anyone who watches that video can clearly see that. But, let’s forget the Biden video for now. Instead, let’s review Trump’s infamous descent down the ramp from last June that was the talk of the media. Here’s the video, and I recommend you watch the entire thing.

I’ve watched this video repeatedly, and I still cannot figure out why there was ever a fuss about it.

For starters, despite what liberals on social media say, it is clear from the video that Trump is not being “assisted” down the ramp. Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, the superintendent of West Point Academy, walks beside him but does not assist him at any point. Perhaps most important are the final steps on the ramp when Trump speeds up his descent, and then spritely reaches the ground. Does that look like someone sick and unhealthy, or someone who was simply being careful on a ramp that had no railing that likely started four feet off the ground? Let’s also not forget that he was walking beside Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, not in front of him, for most of the descent—all the more reason to exercise caution on a ramp lacking handrails.

The endless coverage of that descent down the ramp was ridiculous at the time, and it’s amazing that so many on the Left still refer to it as though it was a troubling moment of frailty or an indication of a serious medical problem. At the time, there was actually media speculation that Trump might have had Parkinson’s disease.

In the end, the only thing we actually see in the video is Trump carefully going down a railless ramp before speeding up closer to the ground. The media hysteria caused by those 17 seconds was absurd.

