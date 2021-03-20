https://www.oann.com/analysts-predict-incoming-storm-set-to-hit-the-south-this-week-predicted-to-bring-another-round-of-severe-weather-high-winds-rain/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=analysts-predict-incoming-storm-set-to-hit-the-south-this-week-predicted-to-bring-another-round-of-severe-weather-high-winds-rain

A developing storm is expected to bring another round of severe weather to the south. On Saturday, forecasts predicted the system will touch down in parts of Oklahoma and Texas on Monday, which could bring potentially damaging winds.

Models are indicating that there could be a small amount of severe weather in Central Texas on Monday. No concern at this time, but something to watch. pic.twitter.com/Df8c8wQFbF — North Texas Severe Wx (@Wxnorthtexas) March 19, 2021

The storm is set to track east and will threaten gulf states with rain and strong storms from Tuesday all through Wednesday. The National Weather Service is anticipating a cyclone formation off the coast of Florida, which could bring showers to the Carolinas and northern parts of the Sunshine State.

Dominator drone footage of two merging supercells near Ruby, South Carolina this evening @RadarOmega_WX #scwx pic.twitter.com/pj56c1HRMj — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) March 19, 2021

This came just a week after more than two dozen tornadoes hit southern states and put many southeast counties under tornado warnings.

