https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/az-republicans-perform-full-hand-count-21-million-ballots-maricopa

Republicans in the Arizona legislature will perform a full hand recount of the nearly 2.1 million votes cast in Maricopa County in the presidential election of 2020, a state GOP leader announced this week.

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann said in a statement released by Arizona Senate Republicans that state GOP leaders have decided on a “preferred forensic audit” the final details of which are currently being worked out.

“The audit will be broad and detailed,” Fann said in the statement. “[T]he team will include, but is not limited to, testing the machines, scanning the ballots, performing a full hand count and checking for any IT breaches.”

“When all the work is done, there will be a full report for the Senate and County to review,” Fann added.

According to county records, Maricopa County fielded just under 2.1 million ballots cast in the November presidential election. Roughly three-quarters of those were early votes.

Joe Biden captured Arizona’s electoral votes in a surprise flip by a razor-thin margin of about 0.30%.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

